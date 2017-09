Кролик вице-президента США стал главным персонажем детской книги

A Big Announcement for my Friends! Coming to a bookstore near you on March 19! Mom wrote a children's book about me and Grandma painted beautiful watercolors in it, too! In the book, I follow Grampa around all day, as a BOTUS should, while he goes about his duties as Vice President! Also, Mom and Grandma are donating a portion of their proceeds to charity! Check out my Instagram story for more info (and to pre-order)! (Next time I do a book signing, I'm going to practice my paw print beforehand! Don't worry, it was bunny-safe ink ☺️)

Публикация от Marlon Bundo (Pence) (@marlonbundo) Сен 15 2017 в 7:46 PDT