Пережившая вооруженное нападение Квитова заявится на Roland Garros

Hello everyone! I wanted to provide a quick (and hopefully positive) update for you. My name will appear on the entry list for Roland Garros tomorrow because, as the entry deadline approached, I had made good progress in my recovery process and I want to give myself every last opportunity to be able to compete at one of my favourite events. This unfortunately does not mean necessarily that I will be ready to play in Paris, but that I'm doing everything possible to give myself the chance and keep a positive mindset. There remains a long road ahead but I wanted to share this update with you. Thanks for your continued support and I hope to see you soon, Petra

