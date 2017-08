Американский боксер Брэдли объявил о завершении профессиональной карьеры

I hope to continue to allow boxing in my world through teaching, commentating and being a fan of a sport I love so dearly. And to you, the diehard fans, man, it's been one heck of a ride. The bumps, the bruises, the peaks, the valleys, the days I didn't want to get out of bed and the nights I couldn't sleep....So many occasions where my heart, mind and soul were tested but with every challenge there was hope and there was all of you...giving me the courage to fight another day and do what I loved to do. I can never find the words to convey how much I appreciate all of you and how truly humbled I am by the unconditional support the past 23 years, Thank you. Thank you for cheering me on when I didn't deserve it, loving me most when I needed it and for being my heartbeat to keep going day after day. I am the man I am today because of you all.

