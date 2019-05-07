{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Превратила день в ночь. Песчаная буря на юго-востоке Австралии попала на видео

По оценкам специалистов, порывы ветра достигали 87 км/ч
Описание
© Andrew Thomas/via REUTERS

Песчаная буря обрушилась на город Милдьюра, который расположен в северо-западной части австралийского штата Виктория. Об этом сообщила телерадиокорпорация ABC.

По оценкам специалистов, порывы ветра достигали 87 км/ч. На улицах резко ухудшилась видимость, поэтому автомобилистам пришлось снижать скорость. Буря бушевала около 20 минут, все это время город был погружен во тьму.

Местные жители рассказали телеканалу 9News, что это была самая сильная пыльная буря, которую они видели в Милдьюре за последние 40 лет.

Описание
© Andrew Thomas/via REUTERS

 

Теги
Австралия
