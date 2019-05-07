Превратила день в ночь. Песчаная буря на юго-востоке Австралии попала на видео

Песчаная буря обрушилась на город Милдьюра, который расположен в северо-западной части австралийского штата Виктория. Об этом сообщила телерадиокорпорация ABC.
Impressive vision of the dust storm that moved through #Mildura airport at 5pm. Wind gusts reached 57 km/h in the storm, while #Walpeup had gusts to 87 km/h and #Hopetoun hit 85 km/h. A severe weather warning is current for the #Mallee: https://t.co/N1uhs307nn #VicWeather pic.twitter.com/5otLZEVeqG— Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) 7 мая 2019 г.
По оценкам специалистов, порывы ветра достигали 87 км/ч. На улицах резко ухудшилась видимость, поэтому автомобилистам пришлось снижать скорость. Буря бушевала около 20 минут, все это время город был погружен во тьму.
Местные жители рассказали телеканалу 9News, что это была самая сильная пыльная буря, которую они видели в Милдьюре за последние 40 лет.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
I was on my way home from Mildura this arvo and I pulled over to get some photos of this dust storm rolling in. . Little did I know how huge it was and 10 minutes later I was driving through a thick haze of dust, with about 50 metres of vision. . I could literally see it moving towards me and it was pretty spectacular watching it roll in. . Life in the Mallee . Swipe to see video . #mildura #dust #duststorm #storm #nature #beautiful #beauty #mallee #country #australia #victoria