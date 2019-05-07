Превратила день в ночь. Песчаная буря на юго-востоке Австралии попала на видео

Impressive vision of the dust storm that moved through #Mildura airport at 5pm. Wind gusts reached 57 km/h in the storm, while #Walpeup had gusts to 87 km/h and #Hopetoun hit 85 km/h. A severe weather warning is current for the #Mallee: https://t.co/N1uhs307nn #VicWeather pic.twitter.com/5otLZEVeqG