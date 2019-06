Клуб НХЛ "Виннипег" подписал контракт с российским нападающим Чибисовым

Winnipeg #NHLJets have signed FA Russian forward Andrei Chibisov to 1 year Entry Level contract for 2019-20.



NHL: $700,000 Base + $92,500 SB

Minor: $70,000



26 year old Chibisov is a 6'4, 227 lbs RW, who had 20pts in 50 games last season in the KHL.



