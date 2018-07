NASA завершило установку специального термощита на зонде, который полетит к Солнцу

With the help of a revolutionary heat shield that was recently attached to the spacecraft, @NASASun’s Parker #SolarProbe is ready for its journey to the Sun’s corona, a fiercely hot region of the solar atmosphere, where it will experience temps ~2,500 °F! https://t.co/mMoLTJCE4z pic.twitter.com/GsS8jkQQca

8 July 2018