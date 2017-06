Барабанщик Metallica произведен в рыцари в Дании

Does this really mean we must address him as Sir Lars now? Congrats to Lars as he was knighted last night by Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark. Not bad for a snot-nosed kid from Gentofte! #RidderafDannebrog #HRHFrederik #whowouldhavethought @detdanskekongehus

