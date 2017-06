Мария Шарапова завершила запись аудиокниги

Just finished recording the audiobook for my memoir #Unstoppable. And this is exactly how I feel . Over 3 days, 20 hours, after mornings of training, my face expression says it all! Although it seemed like the days would never end, I'm so happy to have done it! The book is now available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and others I should probably look up

