Российский сноубордист Уайлд успешно прооперирован

This mornings knee operation was a success. For the last two years my knee was progressively becoming more and more of a problem. In the last couple of months it began to effect the way I ride a snowboard and do simple daily tasks. This week it finally became apparent that I can no longer manage the pain and accept the restrictions that came along with this injury. Looking forward to this new challenge and the opportunities it will bring.

