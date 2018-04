Малкин признан самым ценным хоккеистом "Питтсбурга" в сезоне

Congrats to our #Pens Awards recipients!



Masterton Nominee, presented by Verizon: Kris Letang



EJD Community Service Award, presented by PNC Wealth Management: Matt Murray



Player's Player, presented by UPMC: Sidney Crosby



Most Valuable Player, presented by PPG: Evgeni Malkin pic.twitter.com/W16flmvdWq

3 апреля 2018 г.