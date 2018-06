Овечкин поблагодарил владельца "Вашингтона", генменеджера "Вегаса" и фанатов за поддержку

It’s been 13 years....and now me and my boys are Stanley Cup champions!!!! I wanna say thx to George McPhee and all scouts who draft me, Ted Leonsis who and his family make me feel like at home right away! all my teammates, all staff,but i wanna say i’m very happy for all caps fans! we did it!!!!! and now i wanna say thx to my family....without u i never reach this cup and all my trophies. mommy daddy and my brother michael with your support and believe in me i feel your energy and emotion,to help me be who i am!!! all my friends who are with me all time, my trainer thank you. most important i want to thx my beautiful wife @nastyashubskaya for support and love for always helping me every single day. i love you very much!!! now we can celebrate all together and remember this moment for all our lives. time to party caps fans!!!! because its the cup. #stanleycap #ALLCAPS

