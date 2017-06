Британский боксер Фьюри хочет провести бой с россиянином Поветкиным

Addressing the AJ call out, U need to fight me cuz ATM I'm still lineal champ! Been out of boxing nearly 2 years so that should make it fair on the others. I really don't believe that AJ can lace my boots up, I want to come back & see how good I am even with the time out. Me vs AJ is the biggest fight in boxing without a doubt! If this fight isn't made it will be like Lennox Lewis & riduc bowe. Now there is new challenges I can motivate my self again. Wilder & Aj & Parker even povetkin theses are the fights I want. Let's make this happen. Let's make boxing great again.

