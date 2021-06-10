"Кольцо огня". Как в мире наблюдали за солнечным затмением

10 июня произошло кольцеобразное затмение Солнца. Пользователи соцсетей делятся фото и видео астрономического явления.
Good morning to everyone, but especially the Sun and Moon forming today's #SolarEclipse. The full annular, or "ring of fire" eclipse was only visible in the far north, but @nasahqphoto captured images of the partial eclipse. https://t.co/qbR8koKjEJ pic.twitter.com/hqSAQ54wD5— NASA (@NASA) June 10, 2021
Partially eclipsed sun rising over the National Mall as seen from the Air Force Memorial #SolarEclipse #capitalweather pic.twitter.com/yun3LzAPEZ— Luke Ward (@Luke__Ward) June 10, 2021
Photos of the Partial Solar Eclipse this morning from Sheerness on the Isle of Sheppey. #solareclipse2021 #kent #loveukweather #bbcweatherwatchers #partialsolareclipse #isleofsheppey #sheerness #uk pic.twitter.com/FNRYyPJ5UR— Adam Young (@AYoungSheppey) June 10, 2021
Затмение Солнца впервые за полвека было доступно для наблюдений из России, лучше всего его было видно из Якутии и Чукотки. Частные фазы затмения можно было увидеть из Москвы, где Луна закрыла солнечный диск на 16%, а также ряда других российских регионов. Следующий раз такое затмение можно увидеть через девять лет.
That’s the perfect solar eclipse in Chokurdakh, North-Eastern Yakutia... pic.twitter.com/4NcroWLbw0— Bolot Bochkarev (@yakutia) June 10, 2021
Today’s stunning #SolarEclipse, seen just after sunrise behind the Mackinac Bridge in northern Michigan. pic.twitter.com/OSyv1Q6Iqb— John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) June 10, 2021
Just surreal! (Horsham, PA) @davidmurphy6abc @6abc @weatherchannel @6abcadamjoseph #SolarEclipse #solareclipse2021 #EclipseSolar #6abcaction #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/DPiohkQtCr— AC Junior (@CamJunior1972) June 10, 2021