"Кольцо огня". Как в мире наблюдали за солнечным затмением

Россияне смогли увидеть астрономическое явление с территорий Якутии и Чукотки
Нью-Йорк, США
© EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Монреаль, Канада
© David Himbert/Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect
Санкт-Петербург, Россия
© Петр Ковалев/ТАСС
Красноярск, Россия
© Андрей Самсонов/ТАСС
Хай Бар Харбор, США
© USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
Брюссель, Бельгия
© EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Дублин, Ирландия
© PA Images via Reuters Connect
Льюис, США
© Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images

10 июня произошло кольцеобразное затмение Солнца. Пользователи соцсетей делятся фото и видео астрономического явления. 

Затмение Солнца впервые за полвека было доступно для наблюдений из России, лучше всего его было видно из Якутии и Чукотки. Частные фазы затмения можно было увидеть из Москвы, где Луна закрыла солнечный диск на 16%, а также ряда других российских регионов. Следующий раз такое затмение можно увидеть через девять лет.

 

