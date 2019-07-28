Умер венесуэльский художник Карлос Крус-Диес

ПАРИЖ, 28 июля. /ТАСС/. Венесуэльский художник, один из основоположников оптического искусства Карлос Крус-Диес умер во Франции в возрасте 95 лет. Об этом говорится в сообщении, опубликованном в воскресенье на странице его парижского фонда в Instagram.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Carlos Cruz-Diez (Caracas 1923 – Paris 2019) The artist Carlos Cruz-Diez, one of the great pioneers of kinetic art worldwide, has died of natural causes on Saturday 27th July in Paris, France, at the age of 95, surrounded by his family. His research and proposals have contributed to art, a new understanding of the chromatic phenomenon, making him one of the most important artists in kinetic art. He managed to demonstrate that color, in interaction with the observer, becomes an autonomous reality that exists without the help of form or need for support. In his artistic career of more than 70 years, Carlos Cruz-Diez carried out eight investigations on the autonomy of color. He made more than one hundred art integrations in public spaces and his works are part of the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York; Tate Modern, London; Centre Pompidou, Paris; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston among others. He founded three art workshops in Caracas, Paris and Panama and the Cruz-Diez Art Foundation in Houston; He received the Legion of Honor (Légion d'Honneur), the most important award granted by the government of France, amongst other important awards and recognitions. Funeral services will be held intimately and privately. The Cruz-Diez family will notify through their official channels what activities or religious services will be held in homage to the life and legacy of the artist. They ask for space, privacy and respect during this difficult time. www.cruz-diez.com #cruzdiez #carloscruzdiez #kineticart #contemporaryart
"Один из великих пионеров кинетического искусства Карлос Крус-Диес умер в результате естественных причин 27 июля в Париже в возрасте 95 лет в окружении семьи", - говорится в сообщении.
"Его исследования и проекты внесли большой вклад в искусство, в новое понимание хроматического феномена, что делает его одним из самых знаковых мастеров кинетического искусства", - отмечается в заявлении. Похороны художника пройдут в узком семейном кругу.
Карлос Крус-Диес родился в 1923 году в Каракасе, где в 1957 году основал школу изобразительных искусств. В Париж он переехал в 1960 году. Его работы представлены в Музее современного искусства в Нью-Йорке, галерее Тейт в Лондоне, Центре Помпиду в Париже.
Мастер основал художественные студии в Каракасе, Париже, Панаме, а также художественный фонд в Хьюстоне. В 2012 году Крус-Диес был удостоен высшей награды Франции - ордена Почетного легиона.