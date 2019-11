"Я король мира!" Леонардо Ди Каприо — 45

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to the people of Yakutia for this wonderful gift, especially all of the women who gathered and donated the materials that went into creating the statue. As they wrote in their letter, Yakutia is home to the coldest inhabited place not only in Russia, but also on Earth – and the region is extremely vulnerable to climate change. Rising temperatures pose a major threat to its people, their way of life and their natural habitat. #Russia #ClimateChange #Earth #Yakutia #ActOnClimate