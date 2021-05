Три амурских тигренка появились на свет в шотландском природном парке

Once the cubs are old enough for visitors, one lucky winner and their loved ones could have the chance to feed our tiger family!



Enter our prize draw before 31 May to WIN the keys to the park + help raise funds for Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre ➡️https://t.co/GIWHLrz7y7 https://t.co/0ngmrkzOaw pic.twitter.com/AQpyMNV84y