В Казахстане ограничен доступ к некоторым социальным сетям и мессенджерам

Major Internet providers in #Kazakhstan cut social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and YouTube at around 7:00 a.m. UTC (1:00 p.m ALMT) as #VictoryDay ceremonies got under way, while other restrictions came into place hours earlier #KeepItOn ⏱https://t.co/URk7qvVz9f pic.twitter.com/GCTaF6Oq8R