На юго-западе Китая большая панда родила двойню

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding has just announced the arrival of two newborn giant panda cubs.

Xiao Yatou gave birth to a pair of twin cubs, both male, on Oct. 11, 2019, at the panda base in Chengdu.

2019年10月12日大熊貓“小丫頭”順利產下一對雙胞胎。#PandaNews pic.twitter.com/XL77WMzwp9