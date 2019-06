Молодость сильнее опыта. Горячкина поборется за титул чемпионки мира по шахматам

Aleksandra Goryachkina draws with Tan Zhongyi and wins the FIDE Women's Candidates tournament with 2 rounds to spare!



20-year-old Russian player takes home 50.000 Euro and will face world champion Ju Wenjun in a match.#FIDEWomenCandidates #chess #WomenInChess #ChessForAll pic.twitter.com/iGRF9mfLQI