Клуб НХЛ "Бостон" подписал контракт с российским нападающим Шэном

Boston #Bruins have signed 2018 7th RD pick (212 overall) Pavel Shen to a 3 year Entry Level contract starting in 2019-20



$809,167 cap hit / $925,000 AAV



Shen's MHL contract with Tolpar UFA was terminated earlier this week allowing him to sign in Bostonhttps://t.co/FHnz7LO55c pic.twitter.com/w3rOuHUClo