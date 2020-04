Человек, собранный из космической пыли. Как жил и творил Питер Бирд

View this post on Instagram

In December 1961, through his cousin Jerome Hill, Beard went to Copenhagen to meet Karen Blixen (Isak Dinesen, author of Out of Africa, Shadows in the Grass, and Gothic Tales). From there he traveled to Africa, and later returned to Copenhagen in June 1962 for a second visit with Blixen. Beard made photographic portraits of Blixen during both visits. During the second visit, Blixen gave Beard a letter of introduction to her former majordomo, Kamante Gatura, whom he found in Renguti Village, Kenya. After Blixen’s death in September 1962, Beard invited Kamante to live with him at Hog Ranch, which led to the creation of the Hog Ranch Art Department, beginning with work by Kamante, General Chui, and others. #KarenBlixen #KamanteGatura #Kenya #HogRanchArtist #Rungstedlund #Denmark #ChiefKinyanjui