Карточку семикратного победителя Супербоула Тома Брэди продали за рекордные $1,32 млн

A Tom Brady championship ticket rookie card, in an 8, has been sold for $1.32 million by @pwcc.



The same card, in an 8.5, was sold last month by @RickProbstein’s @probstein123 for $1.7M.



Probstein asked 3 of 7 people with a 9 if they would take $5M for the card.



All said no. pic.twitter.com/DNFA74GfNu