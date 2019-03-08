Сергей Лазарев презентует свою песню для "Евровидения" 9 марта

Полуфиналы и финал 64-го европейского конкурса пройдут 14-18 мая в Тель-Авиве.

Сергей Лазарев уже представлял Россию на конкурсе в Стокгольме в 2016 году, заняв тогда третье место (и первое в зрительском голосовании) с композицией You Are the Only One ("Ты - единственная"), написанной Филиппом Киркоровым. В этот раз продюсером его выступления также станет Киркоров.