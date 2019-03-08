Сергей Лазарев презентует свою песню для "Евровидения" 9 марта

МОСКВА, 8 марта. /ТАСС/. Певец Сергей Лазарев 9 марта презентует песню, с которой будет представлять Россию на международном конкурсе "Евровидение" в Израиле. Об этом Лазарев в пятницу сообщил в своем аккаунте в Instagram.
"Время пришло: в субботу, 9 марта, в 17:00 по европейскому времени (19:00 мск) мы презентуем российскую песню для "Евровидения". Я очень надеюсь, что вам всем она очень понравится, как и мне, когда я ее только услышал", - написал певец.
‼️The time has come: Saturday 9 March at 17.00 CET we will release the Eurovision entry for Russia. I really hope you will all LOVE the song as much as I did from the first time I listened to it. This is a new journey for me and I am so excited for it. Thank you @fkirkorov not only for your contribution to the song, but most of all for being always there for me like a brother. True friendship exists in show business and you are the best example of this. Thank you @dimitriskontopoulos for this powerful melody, the great production and all of the hours of work you have spent for this song. @Sharon_Vaughn your words gave meaning to the melody. It’s an honor working with you and singing your lyrics. @moscow_symphony_orchestra your contribution gave a different meaning to the song. I am so glad that we managed to bring live orchestra back to eurovision, even in this way. @the_andrew_weed you are the best sound engineer I have ever worked with. @alexpanayi thank you for your patience, you are a true professional. Finally the biggest thanks goes to everyone in channel “Russia” for trusting me, for the second time, to represent our country. I promise you all to do my best in order to honor your decision. “Tears aren’t quiet things ...” #sergeylazarev #сергейлазарев #eurovision2019 #Russia photo by @dvelichko ❤️
Полуфиналы и финал 64-го европейского конкурса пройдут 14-18 мая в Тель-Авиве.
Сергей Лазарев уже представлял Россию на конкурсе в Стокгольме в 2016 году, заняв тогда третье место (и первое в зрительском голосовании) с композицией You Are the Only One ("Ты - единственная"), написанной Филиппом Киркоровым. В этот раз продюсером его выступления также станет Киркоров.