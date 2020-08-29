{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Умер актер Чедвик Боузман, сыгравший главную роль в "Черной пантере"

Ему было 43 года
Чедвик Боузман EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER
Описание
Чедвик Боузман
© EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

ТАСС, 29 августа. Актер Чедвик Боузман, сыгравший главную роль в фильме "Черная пантера" (Black Panther, 2018), умер от рака в возрасте 43 лет. Об этом сообщило в пятницу агентство Associated Press (АР) со ссылкой на заявление его семьи.

"Настоящий боец, Чедвик перенес все это и подарил вам множество фильмов, которые вы полюбили", - приводит агентство текст письма.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

Публикация от Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman)

АР отмечает, что у Боузмана был диагностирован рак толстой кишки четыре года назад. Он умер в своем доме в Лос-Анджелесе (штат Калифорния) в окружении семьи.

Боузман родился в США в 1976 году. Он играл в таких фильмах, как "Правосудие" (Justified, 2011), "42" (2013), "Боги Египта" (Gods of Egypt, 2016), "Первый мститель: Противостояние" (Captain America: Civil War, 2016), "Маршалл" (Marshall, 2017), "Мстители: Война бесконечности" (Avengers: Infinity War, 2018), "Мстители: Финал" (Avengers: Endgame, 2019), "21 мост" (21 Bridges, 2019), "Пятеро одной крови" (Da 5 Bloods, 2020).

США
