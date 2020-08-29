Умер актер Чедвик Боузман, сыгравший главную роль в "Черной пантере"

ТАСС, 29 августа. Актер Чедвик Боузман, сыгравший главную роль в фильме "Черная пантера" (Black Panther, 2018), умер от рака в возрасте 43 лет. Об этом сообщило в пятницу агентство Associated Press (АР) со ссылкой на заявление его семьи.
"Настоящий боец, Чедвик перенес все это и подарил вам множество фильмов, которые вы полюбили", - приводит агентство текст письма.
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
АР отмечает, что у Боузмана был диагностирован рак толстой кишки четыре года назад. Он умер в своем доме в Лос-Анджелесе (штат Калифорния) в окружении семьи.
Боузман родился в США в 1976 году. Он играл в таких фильмах, как "Правосудие" (Justified, 2011), "42" (2013), "Боги Египта" (Gods of Egypt, 2016), "Первый мститель: Противостояние" (Captain America: Civil War, 2016), "Маршалл" (Marshall, 2017), "Мстители: Война бесконечности" (Avengers: Infinity War, 2018), "Мстители: Финал" (Avengers: Endgame, 2019), "21 мост" (21 Bridges, 2019), "Пятеро одной крови" (Da 5 Bloods, 2020).