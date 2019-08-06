Актриса Эфтон Уильямсон ушла из сериала "Новичок" из-за травли и домогательств

НЬЮ-ЙОРК, 6 августа. /ТАСС/. Темнокожая актриса Эфтон Уильямсон не будет сниматься во втором сезоне популярного телесериала "Новичок" (The Rookie, с 2018 года) из-за травли, расовой дискриминации и сексуальных домогательств со стороны других участников съемочного коллектива. Об этом Уильямсон написала в воскресенье в своем Instagram.
I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth. Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers. During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star,Demetrius Grosse,and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept.Head, Sally Ciganovich escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party.The Sexual Harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised.Ciganovich was fired ONLY after the sexual assault and NOT for an entire year of outward racism/racially charged language and bullying behavior in and out of the Hair and Makeup trailer. HR protocol was never adhered to following the above reports given by me to my Showrunner/EP and an investigation was never issued for any of my claims. The only time I was asked to participate in an investigation was after a meeting I called in June following our Season 2 announcement. This meeting included the Showrunner and two other producers as well as my agent and SAG-AFTRA Union Rep. It was clear to all present in the meeting that the Showrunner had not shared my reports with the any of the producers. After my initial report of sexual harassment, I was assured that Grosse would be fired. I was also asked to film with him the very next day as a courtesy to the script, even though we had not begun filming the episode yet. Grosse reappeared on our call sheet at the end of the season, I was even written in scenes with him. I asked the Showrunner about this and he admitted to me that the Grosse had not been fired nor had he gotten HR involved. I was asked to return this season, and promised that “everything was handled.” The investigation hadn’t even begun and Season 2 had already started filming. I turned it down and I walked. Now is the best time in the world to be a woman and I have a platform so it’s time to use my Voice. Strength comes from within. It comes from Above. “Greater is He that is within Me than he that is in the world” ❤️
Актриса, игравшая полицейского в сериале, пожаловалась на то, что человек, отвечающий за грим на съемках, позволял себе в ее адрес "неприемлемые комментарии расистского" характера. Этот человек на одной из вечеринок пытался изнасиловать Уильямсон. Она обвинила одного из приглашенных на съемки серии "Новичка" в сексуальных домогательствах, а исполнительных продюсеров - в неприкрытой травле.
По словам Уильямсон, жалобы в телекомпанию ABC, которая транслирует сериал, не привели к желаемому результату. В июне этого года состоялось совещание двух продюсеров, сценариста "Новичка", агента актрисы и представителя профсоюза деятелей киноискусств. "Меня попросили продолжать сниматься и обещали позаботиться обо всем. Расследование даже толком не началось, а съемки второго сезона стартовали. Я отклонила предложение и ушла", - пояснила актриса.
ABC в заявлении сообщила, что проводит проверку жалоб Уильямсон с конца июня. "Мы относимся к утверждениям подобного рода крайне серьезно. Мы инициировали независимое расследование, которое еще не завершено, посему мы не считаем позволительным выступать с какими-либо комментариями", - пояснила телекомпания.
В этом телесериале также снимались Нэйтан Филлион, Алисса Диас, Ричард Джонс, Титус Макин-младший, Мелисса О'Нил и другие. Уильямсон знакома телезрителям по сериалам "Хорошая жена", "Голубая кровь", "Родина", Одаренный" и фильму "На грани".