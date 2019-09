Скандальная награда ФИФА. Почему Месси не удастся завоевать "Золотой мяч"

Sudan coach Zdravko Logarušić says he voted for Egypt's @MoSalah in the #FIFABestAwards awards as well as @KMbappe but his vote was changed to Lionel Messi and Vigril Van Dijk, Logarušić took a screenshot of his vote before submitting it. @FIFAcom must speak! #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/ds9dCIhpVL