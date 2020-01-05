{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Лесные пожары в Австралии

"Давайте молиться о дожде". В сети делятся фото и видео мощных лесных пожаров в Австралии

Пожары в Австралии стали природной катастрофой. В настоящий момент известно о 19 погибших и 39 пострадавших
© Glen Morey via AP
© EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
© Australia Department of Defense via AP
© Robert Oerlemans via AP
© EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH
© EPA-EFE/SATELLITE IMAGE ©2019 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
© EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Масштабные лесные пожары охватили восточное побережье Австралии в середине октября прошлого года.

В результате пожаров были уничтожены порядка 6 млн гектаров леса. По меньшей мере 19 человек погибли, 39 пострадали. Также массово гибнут животные. Сгорело около 2 тыс. жилых домов, порядка 3 тыс. административных и хозяйственных построек. Уровень загрязнения воздуха в Канберре превысил критическую отметку в 26 раз.

Масштабы бедствия можно увидеть на снимках из космоса.

Власти призвали 3 тыс. военнослужащих резерва для борьбы с пожарами. В Австралию также прибыли 100 американских пожарных, а Малайзия предложила направить своих спасателей.

 

Теги
АвстралияЛесные пожары в Австралии
