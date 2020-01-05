"Давайте молиться о дожде". В сети делятся фото и видео мощных лесных пожаров в Австралии

Масштабные лесные пожары охватили восточное побережье Австралии в середине октября прошлого года.
В результате пожаров были уничтожены порядка 6 млн гектаров леса. По меньшей мере 19 человек погибли, 39 пострадали. Также массово гибнут животные. Сгорело около 2 тыс. жилых домов, порядка 3 тыс. административных и хозяйственных построек. Уровень загрязнения воздуха в Канберре превысил критическую отметку в 26 раз.
Масштабы бедствия можно увидеть на снимках из космоса.
Власти призвали 3 тыс. военнослужащих резерва для борьбы с пожарами. В Австралию также прибыли 100 американских пожарных, а Малайзия предложила направить своих спасателей.
